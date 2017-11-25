Indore: Altius College law students to be shifted to another institute Pointers

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is all set to shift law course students of Altius Institute of Universal Studies, found to be running sans requisite permissions, to other college.

“We have come to know that Altius College is running law courses without necessary permissions. So, we have decided to shift its students to other college,” said Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in-charge registrar Ajay Verma. Altius college runs 5-year integrated courses viz BA-LLB and BBA-LLB, and LLB.

For session 2017-18, the college did not get recognition from the Bar Council of India (BCI) and affiliation from the DAVV. In absence of these permissions, the college became ineligible to run the above-mentioned courses. Resultantly, the career of law course students studying at the college hangs by a thread.

When students learnt that their college is functioning sans necessary permissions they threatened to lodge a police complaint against the college administration for misleading them over the issue and jeopardising their career. Panicked by the threats, the college dashed off a letter to the university requesting it to shift its law course students to other institute.

In the letter addressed to the DAVV registrar, the college stated that it did not apply for requisite permissions from the BCI and the university for session 2017-18 so it would be appropriate to shift its students to another college “in their interest”. “We kept the letter before standing committee which in-principle agreed to shift students of Altius College to another institute. But before doing so, the committee directed the university to take entire details of the college,” said Verma.

He said that they are writing a letter to the college seeking information on the existing batches. As per the norms, if a college is found to be running out of the prescribed lines then its students could be shifted to other college. The right to shift students lies with the university concerned.

Inadequate space with college

The college recently shifted its campus from a bigger location to a smaller one. As the new location did not have enough space to running many programmes, the college decided to shut law courses. “With the lesser space, the college would have not got recognition for law courses so it applied for discontinuation of the courses,” sources said.

Other course students also aggrieved

Students of other courses run by Altius College are also making beeline at the DAVV for admission in other colleges. Recently, some students had visited the university alleging that their college is not giving TC to them for taking admission in other colleges.

They informed dean student welfare LK Tripathi that the location of their college has changed and the new location is far away. Because of this reason, they do not want to continue to study at Altius College and have applied for TC but the same has been denied it. Tripathi said that the university has asked the college’s response to the students’ complaints.

The university sources also said that a notice would be issued to the college seeking to know as to why it shifted its campus without prior information to the university.