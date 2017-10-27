Indore: Airport to get parallel runway in expansion project

Indore: As per draft Master Plan of airport expansion, a parallel runway is to come up along hotels, convention centre and other facilities. Airport Authority of India (AAI) planning department officials will soon be in city to chalk out a complete expansion plan before the end of next month.

The airport regulating authority has revived the draft master plan following consensus over handing over of 28 acres to AAI. The plan is being prepared keeping in mind the requirements in 2021. AAI chairman Dr Guruprashad Mohapatra has already discussed the expansion plan with Lok Sabha Speaker and Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan in New Delhi last week.

Aviation expert Nagesh Namjoshi said that Mahajan had called collector Nishant Warwade in presence of AAI chairman and discussed handing over of 28 acres to the authority. Namjoshi said that it was only after this meeting that AAI chairman visited the city on Wednesday to meet all stake holders and discuss expansion plan.

Namjoshi said that as per the draft master plan and future requirement a parallel runway would also be constructed along with hotel, convention centre, multi-level parking and state hangar. He said that officers of architectural cell of Planning Department of AAI’s Western Region Office Mumbai and New Delhi head quarters would be visiting the city soon.