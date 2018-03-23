Indore: Agri college finds harassment charges against senior students untrue

Indore: A student not attending college for past six months lodged a ragging complaint against some of his seniors alleging that he was regularly harassed by them. Though the college was well aware of the fact that the student had been absent for long, it still probed into the allegations only to find the complaint false.

“It seems that the compliant was lodged by the student to tarnish the image of the college and to ruin future of the students whose names he had mentioned in the complaint,” said college dean VK Swarnkar. The dean stated that they had pursued the complainant even though he had lodged a false ragging complaint.

A compliant of ragging was lodged by BSc third year student with University Grants Commission (UGC) last week alleging that MSc first year students abuse, pass derogatory comments and beat up him if he did not follow their instructions. He also named Rohit Karode in his compliant and later, two more students – Depesh Sharma and Pawan Gurjar in his supplementary complaint as the accused.

Following UGC directives, the college’s anti-ragging committee inquired into the matter only to find that the complainant had not attended college for past six months and technically discontinued studies as not have paid fee as well.

“At the time of investigation, he changed allegations claiming that Rohit did not use to beat him up but just stalk him. He also stated that Depesh and Pawan started threatening him over phone after he lodged ragging complaint,” the dean said. He stated that all the allegations were found false in the inquiry.

“Neither Rohit stalked him nor Depesh and Pawan threatened him over phone. They in fact stated that they did not even meet the complainant in past some months,” the dean stated.

The college stated that its inquiry is over and they would submit ragging report in the UGC on Friday. Meanwhile, the complainant maintained that he was ragged by senior students and stated that he won’t withdraw the complaint till action is taken against the accused.

DAVV ragging victims satisfied with action taken

Victims of ragging incidents took place on IET campus of DAVV wrote a letter to the UGC requesting it to close the complaint they had filed over harassment at institute hostel. “Our university has expelled accused students were hotels. We are satisfied with the action and does not want any further action on our complaint,” they said in the letter to UGC that in turn closed the case. Some students of IET had lodged a complaint with UGC alleging that they were regularly ragged by seniors. In inquiry, the charges were found true and 15 students, including seven first year and eight second year students, were expelled from hostel.