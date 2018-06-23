Indore: Admin avoids sending passes to DAVV after media leak

Indore: Tasked with sending 20,000 students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme on June 23, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) was in for a surprise as entry passes did not reach it even as college principals lined up for them at RNT Marg campus on Friday.

As a result, the principals had to return empty handed. “District administration did not send passes to us,” said vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. Earlier, university officers and Dhakad spent the day calling up college principals to send their students to PM’s programme. The principals were told to either come themselves or send somebody to university campus to collect passes in the evening.

A meeting of heads of teaching departments was also held and targets were given to transport students to Nehru Stadium, the venue of PM’s programme. In the evening, many representatives from colleges lined up at the university campus for passes. We were told that passes will be sent to us by afternoon but later we received a call from district administration that no passes are left with it,” Dhakad said.

He then asked colleges to send students to Nehru Stadium with their identity cards. “They will be allocated entry in the stadium based on their entry cards,” Dhakad told college principals. Apparently, district administration did not send passes to the university after news reports published on Friday exposed that it feared low turnout of people at the venue and directed university to fill in empty places.

YC workers express displeasure

Youth Congress activists led by Abhijeet Pandey and Lucky Verma met V-C and expressed displeasure over accepting a target of sending students to PM’s function. “We respect PM’s post but nobody should be forced to attend his function. If students want to attend PM’s function they themselves will go to the function venue. The university should not pressurise colleges to send students to PM’s function,” Pandey said.

He also dubbed university’s move of cancelling the exams scheduled on Saturday for PM’s function. Dhakad said that he cancelled exams in students’ interest. “There are chances that many students may miss exams due to change in routes to exam centres. It is because of this reason, papers scheduled on June 23 have been cancelled,” he added.