Indore: ACS skips fire-torn NICU during MYH visit

Indore: A day after two-member probe committee constituted by government to investigate into the incident of fire in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, gave clean chit to the hospital administration raking controversy, additional chief secretary (ACS) of medical education department, Radheshyam Julaniya on Tuesday inspected the biggest government-run medical facility of the state.

However, to one’s wonder he didn’t visit the NICU, where the fire broke out four days ago risking lives of 47 newborns, and didn’t even asked the officials about the incident as well, citing “I have not taken the charge of the department and haven’t even seen the probe report submitted by the committee.”

Addressing media at the hospital, Julaniya said, “I haven’t visited the NICU and not going to visit there before going through the probe report submitted by the two-member committee constituted with former dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Ashok Vajpai and superintendent engineer of PWD (Electrical) MK Shukla.My visit might influence the probe report which I will see after taking charge of the principal secretary in couple of days.”

He also supported the committee members, who prepared the report just after few minutes of investigation and strangely, without taking statements of the staff and gave clean chit to the hospital on Monday. He argued that “Any investigation can be completed only in few minutes and it doesn’t require time if the investigators get answers quickly.” However, later he added that responsibility of the

incident must be fixed. After meeting with the HoDs, Julaniya said that he was new to the department but discussed about the problems and ways to eliminate them to make the facilities better for patients.

“Soon after joining on the post, I will look after the pending proposals and get it cleared as early as possible. I have suggested the officials to make necessary changes in making the facility better,” he said.

Centralised software to cut paperwork

Julaniya also constituted a committee led by dean Dr Sharad Thora, and HoD of Pulmonary Medicine department, Dr Salil Bhargava

to develop centralised software aimed at providing much-needed relief to patients as well as doctors from unnecessary paper works.

Ophthalmology expert looking after general OPD

While inspecting the hospital, the ACS expressed his displeasure over clerical works done by the junior doctors and nursing staff in the OPD. The mismanagement was tipped off by the junior doctors in Surgery department, who also informed him about various forms they have to fill along with treating the patients. Julaniya also found an ophthalmologist Dr Shubha, working in the general OPD, who admittedly has not worked in the department for more than 10 years. Surprised by her reply, the ACS ordered the officials to deploy staff on basis of their qualification to better utilise their skills.

Lack of faculties major issue

Replying over the question of lack of faculties in current medical colleges and the establishment of seven new colleges, Julaniya said that it is a major issue and they are working on a plan for it. “As many as 131 posts for professors and assistant professors are vacant in MGM Medical College. We have prepared a plan to deal with the situation and to get more doctors but will share only after implementing it,” he added.