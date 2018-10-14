Indore: AAP lodges complaint against MLA

Aam Admi Party lodged a complaint of violation of model code of conducts with District Election Officer against BJP MLA Sudarshan Gupta on Saturday. The complaint was lodged by Aam Admi Party’s Satish Malik who has objected against ‘chunari yatra’ to be organised by Gupta on October 14. He said posters of Gupta have been displayed in the area. District election officer Nishant Warvade has assured to look into the matter.