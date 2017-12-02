Indore: AAP factions wash dirty linen in public, Sisodia heckled by disgruntled party workers

Indore: Rift in local leaders of Aam Adami Party (AAP) came to fore when Delhi deputy chief minister and senior party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday was heckled by 30-odd party rebels, who also attempted to block his way to the AAP’s workers’ meet here at Santosh Sabhagrah.

As soon as Sisodia alighted from his vehicle to head to the meet, the AAP rebels, who were believed to be against party state coordinator Alok Agrawal and organisation secretary Yuvraj Singh, surrounded him and sought an audience with him. However, as he refused to talk to them, the rebels manhandled the number 2 leader of the AAP.

The AAP workers present there, reported to be of the Agrawal and Singh camps, came to Sisodia’s rescue and pushed the erring rebels out of the main gate of Sabhagrah premises to escort him to the meeting venue. This led to tempers running high as members of both groups indulged in heavy pushing and shoving with Sisodia found sandwiched between members of the two groups. Finally, the deputy CM of Delhi had to snake his way out of the crowd.

“AAP is being run like a private limited company in the state. Dedicated workers are being expelled from the party on false accusations of indiscipline,” one of the rebels, Satish Sharma said. He alleged that goons of the AAP office-bearers manhandled the rebels.

Sisodia said that the furore was however created at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. He said, “Whenever AAP starts strong, vested interests misguide some people and create uproar. Such things had taken place in Delhi as well. But they will not be able to stop us.”

Speaking about the state, Sisodia said that crimes against women had shot up, electricity tariff was skyrocketing and an agrarian crisis was plaguing MP. He said that AAP, in order to highlight these failures, would be gheraoing the MP assembly on December 5, as the winter session of the assembly is underway. Sisodia further accused the government of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of falsely implicating state AAP convenor Alok Agrawal in cases in order to keep him in jail for a long period.