Indore: AAI asked to prepare detailed plan of `250 cr project

Indore: Planning department of Airport Authority of India (AAI) would prepare a detailed expansion plan of city airport, addressing all its future requirements. Before giving it a final shape, an estimated Rs 250 crore expansion plan would be presented before Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and subsequently their suggestions would also be incorporated.

According to sources, broad consensus in this regard was reached in a meeting between top AAI officials of the planning department and collector Nishant Warwade held here on Thursday at the airport. The meeting was attended by officer of planning department of AAI, Vishwas, airport director Aryama Sanyal, former city planner Vijay Marathe, aviation expert Mandar Mahajan and representative of the LS speaker, Rajesh Agrawal. This meeting was convened in the backdrop of the meeting held between AAI chairman Dr Guruprashad Mohapatra and the collector held at the city airport on October 25 last.

The four-point agenda of the meeting were expansion of the airport on 28 acre land, diversion of airport passenger through underground tunnel, requirements of MP government and extension of the runway. Aviation expert Mandar Mahajan informed that Vishwas presented the proposed plan for phase-1 works to be carried out on 28 acre land, which was yet to be handed over to AAI by the district administration. He said, according to plan a small convention centre, multi level parking, space for meeting and expanded parking will be built in the first phase of the work.

Sources said, the collector further asked Vishwas to prepare minutes of the meeting and also a draft detailed plan of the airport expansion of phase-1, addressing all future requirements. It was decided that Mohapatra would present this detailed plan before LS speaker Sumitra Mahajan and seek her suggestion and approval on it. Similarly, collector would present this detailed plan before CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and seek his suggestions and approval. Incorporating suggestions of LS speaker and CM a full and final airport expansion plan would be prepared.

KEY POINTS OF DISCUSSION

Representative of the LS speaker, Rajesh Agrawal said that officials also discussed phase-2 development plan of the airport, under which expansion of runway, building of parallel runway, construction of new terminal building and possible underground road for air passengers will be carried out. On building of underground road opposite to Aerodrome Road police station, Sanyal said close to this space installation of Approach Lighting System (ALS) at 900 meter runway was also being planned. In view of starting of the night flight operation from the city, the installation of this system is necessary, he said. Marathe suggested that underground road could be built from just near the main gate of BSF office. As per the master plan of the city, the airport would be further expanded 30 meter wide and a six lane would be built, for which BSF land too would be required. Collector assured to discuss the issue with BSF officials before proceeding ahead with the plan.