Indore: A moving saga of survival

Indore: “The beeping machine, nebuliser, needles pierced in my wrist and disinfectant smell permeating through the room– all these are no more an eerie to me. Actually, rather these were the things which once helped me recover from my worsening situation. Getting admitted in hospital, missing school, worried parents rushing to my side leaving work, late night emergencies, hefty hospital bills, I still can remember them all crystal clear. Being a preterm baby, life had an altogether different path carved for me as well as for my parents, and it was quite challenging. Overcoming that challenge was the promising part of the story.”

Thus reminisced teacher Jyotsana Harna, while recalling her and her parents’ struggle to keep her life going despite being born premature, on the eve of World Prematurity Day on Thursday at Choithram Hospital, where she was born some 24 years ago. Addressing the programme, Dr Savita Inamdar highlighted the importance of hospital care as well as from the part of the parents. Deputy director of health services, Dr Amit Bhatt too spoke about ideal facilities in the hospital.

“Premature birth is the leading cause of death in children under the age of five worldwide. Babies born too early may have more health issues than babies born on time, and may face long-term health problems that affect the brain, the lungs, hearing or vision,” HoD of paediatrics department, Dr Kamna Joshi said.

She said that the advancement in medical science has pulled down the rate of deaths due to premature babies but it is still a concern.

A book ‘Miracle Babies’ was also launched during the programme.

Tips to avoid premature delivery

• Quit smoking before pregnancy or as early as you can during pregnancy

• Avoid drinking alcohol and using recreational drugs

• Advise your health care provider of all medications that you are taking, because some may be harmful to your pregnancy and might need to be phased out

• Maintain an adequate amount of weight gain throughout your pregnancy, depending on what your health care provider thinks is right for you

• Eat a nutritious and well-balanced diet. Nutrition and optimal prenatal care are especially important if you are under age 17 years, over 35 years, or carrying twins or multiple babies

• Avoid heavy lifting and work, and standing for long periods of time

• Minimise the stress in your life whenever possible, and deal with stress using relaxation techniques, exercise, nutrition, and rest