Indore: 6th edition of state-level Kaizen competition held 

Indore: Kaizen team from Case New Holland Constructions Equipment India Pvt. Pithampur became winner of CII state level Kaizen competition while Kaizen team from Cummins Turbo Technologies India Ltd & Avtec Ltd, bagged the runner-up trophy. The Kaizen team from Anant Spinning Mills, Mandideep won the second runner-up trophy.

To provide an opportunity and motivate workers to exchange ideas, views and share experiences on Kaizen and various methods of problem solving , the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Madhya Pradesh organized the 6th edition of state level- kaizen competition here at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday.

Vikas Manjrekar, Chairman of CII Malwa Zonal Council and the jury members gave away the prizes.

In the 6th edition of Madhya Pradesh state level-Kaizen competition, 31 teams from 19 organizations like John Deere India Pvt. Ltd., Tata International Ltd , Case New Holland, Pithampur, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. and Cummins Turbo Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. made their presentations on the innovative initiatives taken by them to enhance quality and productivity while handling different projects at their respective work places.

Earlier, while inaugurating the competition Manjrekar, said that this competition provides a unique opportunity to motivate teams in forming Kaizen and also provides a platform to exchange ideas and share experiences. He welcomed all the teams and delegates across the region.

The panel of judges were Arvind Kumar Tiwari, Head, Quality, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. Jitendra Singh Chauhan, Dy. Divisional Manager- Quality, Force Motors Ltd. Parikshat Wadera, Manager TQM, SRF Ltd.

What is Kaizen

“Kaizen activity” is one of the benchmarked tools that not only enhances growth of any organization but also uplifts the morale of employees, setting a good example of ‘employer-employee relationships’, as it calls for collaboration, commitment & teamwork from top to down.