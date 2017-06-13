Indore: 6 government colleges fail to update AISHE with necessary info

Indore: As many as six government colleges are among 18 colleges under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which did not provide the information sought for All Indian Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) even as the deadline expired on April 13.

The university on Monday released a list of the deviant colleges, stating their names have been sent to the department of higher education (DHE) with recommendation for action. “We have sent the list of deviant colleges to the DHE with recommending action against them,” said Sumant Katiyal, director of college development council at DAVV.

He said that the DHE can withdraw no-objection certificates of the erring colleges after which their affiliation would stand cancelled.

The DHE has already cleared that the colleges failed to meet the AISHE deadline will be deprived of all types of grants given by the state government.

In a letter addressed to heads of institutions of higher learning in the state, AISHE’s state nodal officer Amiya Pahare in March had said the colleges failed to upload on AISHE’s website information related to faculty, students and available facilities and infrastructure of their respective institutes won’t be provided any type of grant.

The DHE had directed universities in the state, including DAVV, to withdraw affiliation from the colleges found breaching the deadline set by the MHRD.

The MHRD survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE.

The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of education sector.