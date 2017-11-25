Indore: 51,000 students sing National song together

Indore: Indore created a record of sort on Friday when more than 51,000 youths sang national song, ‘Vande Matram, at Nehru Stadium. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jain seer Rishabhachandra Surishawarji, Mayor Malini Gaud, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and other dignitaries were present.

The event was organised by Sanskrutik and Naitik Prashikshan Sansthan. Addressing the function, Chouhan urged youths to protect independence of the country. He said youth should also contribute largely in the conservation of forest, wild animals, environment, rivers and water.

“India is a very ancient and great country with rich tradition. It is only country in the world which prays for the welfare of others,” he said. The CM said: ‘Vande Matram’ played important role during freedom struggle and it increased morale of our freedom fighters. So, we should work hard to keep unity and integrity of our country.”

On the occasion, the CM also administered a pledge to youth for conservation of forests, wild animals, environment, rivers and water. He said, “By conserving them, we can ensure our future better and safe.” Achharya Rishabhchandra Surishwarji said: “India is the only country where there is unity amid diversity. This is the land of culture, which has created many legends. So it’s our responsibility to keep it safe and sovereign.