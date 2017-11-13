Indore: 5 members of fake guarantors’ gang arrested

Indore: City crime branch busted a fake guarantor racket and with the arrest of its five members on Sunday. The gang was involved in creating fake documents to bail out accused involved in various criminal cases in the city. The accused are being questioned for details about their other accomplices.

According to ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh, police received a tip-off that few persons were seen at a book binding shop behind district court and they were preparing fake documents. Following the information, a team of crime branch and MG Road police cordoned off the area and arrested five persons from there. Police have identified the arrested as Abdul Taiyab of Nayapura area, Lokesh Chandrawal of Ambedkar Nagar, Prakash of Digvijay Singh Nagar, Akash Bairagi of Gandhi Nagar and Mohammad Firoz of Doulatganj area. Police have also recovered some documents, printer, computer and rubber stamps from the accused.

Accused Taiyab told the police that he used to print fake loan books on the direction of accused Prakash and Lokesh. Prakash and Lokesh used to use fake seal of Tehsildar and Patwari on the loan books for surety purpose. After that they used to fill fake information in the books and used to give guarantee standing fake person before the court.

Accused Prakash is the prime accused of the gang. He told the police that he along with accomplice Lokesh was involved in the crime for about two years. The surety is given while granting bail to the accused. Accused confessed that they managed to give about 5000 fake surety. He used to prepare fake land documents with the help of Taiyab and Wasim. Accused Prakash used to take Rs 10,000 to 20,000 for surety.

In sustained questioning, accused also confessed to give surety before the courts in Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam. The accused have been booked under Section 419, 420, 467, 468 of the IPC and were handed over to MG Road police for further investigation. A search is on for one of their accomplices Wasim, a resident of Guljar Colony.