Indore: 5-member committee inspects Bombay Hospital over ‘reluctance’ in treating poor

Indore: The five-member committee constituted on the orders of high court to monitor referral cases of poor patients to Bombay Hospital for free treatment, visited the hospital and inspected its facilities and referral process on Thursday. Committee members led by dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sharad Thora reached the hospital and inspected the facilities, right from the entry of patient to their exit. The committee members also learnt about transplant processes and permission diligence followed by the hospital to further refer patients for organ transplant to the facility.

Dr Thora said, “Committee members including superintendent of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital Dr VS Pal, civil surgeon Dr MS Mandloi and senior advocate Champalal Yadav visited the hospital for the first time to check its facilities so that patients can be further referred to the hospital.” He said that they have checked the facilities including kidney, heart and liver transplant along with admission process and medicine distribution system dedicated to the referred patients.

“The high court has ordered to turn four government hospitals– MY Hospital, district hospital, PC Sethi Hospital and Hukumchand Polyclinic– into referral centres. After inspecting the facilities and a detailed analysis of the findings from documents and treatment history, the committee will decide whether patients would be referred to the hospitals or not,” he said adding that “Only the patients having diseases which cannot be treated at government facilities, would be referred.”

High court had ordered to constitute a committee while hearing a petition filed by social activist Dheeraj Mohaniya over reluctance of the hospital administration in treating poor patients. According to prescribed rules, the Bombay Hospital is supposed to provide free treatment to 15 per cent patients belonging to economically weaker section.