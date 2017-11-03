Indore: 4 arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 4 lakh

Indore: Four members of a gang involved in several thefts in city were arrested by city crime branch on Thursday. Apart from the city, the accused had committed thefts in Ujjain and other neighbouring areas as well. Stolen goods worth Rs 4 lakh was also recovered from them.

According to ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh, a tip off was received about three youths roaming near Gommatgiri area purportedly to sell stolen goods in cheap price. Swinging into action the crime branch along with Gandhi Nagar police cordoned off the area and arrested the youths. The accused were identified as Dushyant Shinde, a resident of Scheme Number 78, Ajit alias Nanu Godhariya of Banganga and Rohit Sahay of Jamburi Hapsi area of the city. A gold pendant, ear rings and a mangalsutra were also recovered which were stolen from a colony near Pitru Parwat.

During sustained interrogation, accused Dushyant told police that he was a graduate and working in networking projects. He was involved in gambling leaving him under heavy debt. Police said that he started committing theft to repay the debt with his accomplices Harish, Rohit, Nanu alias Ajit.

Dushyant confessed to commit theft at his uncle’s place in Nanakheda area in Ujjain, when his uncle was away to Pune for work. He along with his accomplices stole gold and silver jewellery and cash from there and later, repaid his debt. After that they committed theft in a locked housed in Mahashakti Nagar in Ujjain and stole a TV set and cash. The accused admitted to commit theft at various places in Ujjain and Indore. He also had given a stolen video camera to Rajbihari to sell it in the market.

Police have recovered the video camera and arrested Rajbihari from his place at Vrindavan Colony. Rajbihari told the police that he used to take stolen goods from the accused to sell them in the market.