Indore: 4 addicts held for committing thefts to buy drugs

Indore: City crime branch on Monday arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a youth of mobile phone and cash after accusing the victim of molesting their sister. A stolen scooter and two mobile phones were also recovered from the accused. They are being questioned for other such crimes.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that acting on a tip-off, two youths were arrested from Chhoti Gwaltoli area while they were taking drugs. Police identified them as Ravi Sahu, a resident of Janata Quarter, Aerodrome and Shubham Kale of Kushwah Nagar area of the city. A packet of drugs, silver foil and bidis were recovered from them.

A mobile phone was also recovered from the accused which they confessed to have snatched from a youth at Nasiya road area a few days ago. They robbed a student named Ravi Dabi of Musakhedi when he was going to college. Accused had stopped him and threatened that he is harassing their sister by making phone calls. When Dabi denied it, the accused took his mobile phone on the pretext of checking it and later fled with the handset and Rs 5000 from Dabi. After the incident, Chhoti Gwaltoli police staff had registered a case and the accused were being searched.

Accused Shubham told the police that he is a toy seller and was earlier booked by Aerodrome police in a rape case. He used to commit thefts for buying drugs and was arrested by GRP police earlier. Accused Ravi Sahu told police that he works at his uncle’s tea stall in Malwa Mill area. He was also arrested by MIG police for mobile phone theft recently.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that their accomplices Nilesh and Rahul of Bekri Gali area are also involved in thefts due to their addiction of drugs. After that crime branch team arrested Nilesh and Rahul and recovered drugs from their possession. A mobile phone, Rs 700 cash, which were stolen from a flat in Manoramaganj area, were also recovered from the accused.

Police recovered an Aadhaar Card of Pawan Patel from the accused. Police are searching for the person who supplies drugs to them.