Indore: 35 city invigilators named in PMT scam charge sheet

Indore: As many as 35 invigilators from the city are among those named in Madhya Pradesh Pre-Medical Test (MP-PMT) scam.These invigilators will have to appear in a fast track court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Bhopal on Thursday. So far, CBI has been focusing on prime accused or beneficiary of the PMT scam but now it has shifted its focus onto those who had helped perpetrators of the crime or facilitated the crime.

Those invigilators and exam centre superintendents, who were pressed in PMT-2012 duty at different centres across the state are under the CBI lens now. “Some 35 invigilators, who were pressed in the exam duty at three different centres in the city, are among those who have been named in the charge sheet,” sources said.

The sources further said that the CBI had lately filed charge sheet against them and others. Names of centre superintendents have also figured in the charge sheet, sources added. As per information, the court summoned all those who have been named in the charge sheet.

The accused have to appear before the court of Dinesh Prasad Mishra in Bhopal on Thursday. Legal experts said that the accused would have to keep their side proving their innocence. “If the accused’s reply were not found satisfactory, the court could even send them jail. However, they could be released immediately on bail,” the legal experts said.

A large-scale MP-PMT scam was busted in 2012 through which many students managed to secure admission in medical colleges. Students had procureed admission through many ways including impersonation and use of unfair means in exams. During investigation, it was found that as many as 154 students were admitted through the scam. Admissions of these students were cancelled and they were brought to book. Now, the investigation agency is probing the roles of people who had helped students in the crime.