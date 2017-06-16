Indore: 31 officers complete graduation from MCTE

Mhow: At a glittering convocation ceremony held here at the Ayyappa Hall of Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow, a batch of 31 officers of the Technical Entry Scheme graduated from the portals of MCTE on Thursday.

The officers were admitted to the fraternity of engineers by Prof Narendra Kumar Dhakad, vice chancellor, Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV), Indore.

The officers took a pledge to utilise their knowledge for the glory of Army, for the progress of country and for the good of mankind.

In his valedictory address, Prof Dhakad complimented all officers for their performance in the course. In his address, he focused on the importance of converged communications and its implementation through various initiatives in our country. He emphasised that an officer’s endeavour should be first to become a good human being, a good soldier and a leader of men apart from being a good technocrat.

Lt Gen Rajeev Sabherwal, VSM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering in his farewell address congratulated all the graduating officers on culmination of their respective course. He brought out the importance of leadership and urged the young leaders to be more courageous and responsible. He exhorted the passing out officers to keep pace with the phenomenal changes in technology, especially in the field of Information and Communication Technology and always strive for professional growth.

MCTE which boasts of an impressive campus and laboratories is the only institution in the nation which is training officers in the specialized fields of information and communication technology, electronic warfare and cyber operations, contributing immensely to the Corps of Signals and the Indian Army.