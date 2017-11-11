Indore: 300 properties surveyed, 50 ‘breeding ground’ fined

Indore: Anti-larvae team of district health department and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday carried out survey at more than 300 houses in Vijay Nagar area and collected a total fine of Rs 13,000 from the erring house owners after finding larvae of dengue mosquito on their premises.

Apart from finding larvae, fine was also slapped on offenders failing to maintain proper hygienic conditions and thus, encouraging breeding environment of mosquitoes on their premises.

District malaria officer Dr Dharmendra Jain said, “We have launched a drive to eliminate dengue larvae. During the drive, we surveyed around 300 places and found larvae at around 50 residential and commercial buildings. We have also fined them in a range of Rs 200 to Rs 500 depending upon the violation.”

Jain, however, clarified that apart from fining people on finding larvae inside their premises, the team had also suggested them various measures to prevent larvae generation and keeping vector borne diseases at bay. “We will continue the drive against dengue larvae in different areas of the city and also fine those not cleaning their surroundings and thus helping generate the dengue mosquitoes,” Dr Jain added.