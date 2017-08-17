Indore: 3-year age relaxation in asst prof appointment; offer valid only for one year

Indore: State government has announced three years’ age relaxation in all categories of candidates applying for assistant professor’s posts lying vacant in government colleges. But the relaxation is for just one year, the announcement added. The government also gave five years’ relaxation

to candidates, who have been teaching in different government colleges as guest lecturers. The announcement for increasing upper age limit for all the categories opens up opportunity for thousands of candidates, especially those who had applied for assistant professor’s post twice before

but the recruitment process could not be done due to some or other reasons.

The upper age limit for assistant professor’s post for general category male is 40 years and 45 years for female and reserved category candidates. With three years relaxation, the upper age limit for general category male candidate would be now 43 years while female and reserved category would be 48 years. After a gap of 16 years, the MPPSC had invited applications for filling around 1,650 assistant professors’ posts in 2015 but the recruitment process was cancelled in September (same year) following some eligibility-related issues. After that, the DHE had created more teaching posts which shot up to 2,371 posts in government colleges.

These vacancies were again advertised last year by the MPPSC and exam was fixed on August 22. But the eligibility criteria decided for the post left thousands of PhD holders, who obtained their degrees before July 2009, disappointed as they are not eligible for the post. This led to protests by them and on the directions of the state government, the MPPSC again cancelled exam for assistant professor’s post. The state government had also announced to conduct State Eligibility Test (SET) for those PhD holders who were not eligible for assistant professor’s post due to new recruitments norms fixed by the UGC. SET used to be held regularly in the state until 20 years ago when it was discontinued

for the reasons best known to powers that be.

However, this never became an issue until MPPSC invited applications for assistant professor’s posts last year. For assistant professor’s post, a candidate is required to either have NET qualification or should have taken PhD as per regulations-2009. SET qualified candidates are also eligible for the post of assistant professor only in the universities/ colleges situated in the state from where they have cleared their SET. Thousands of PhD holders in the state, who had obtained PhD prior to 2009, staged protests against the government stating that if SET would

have been conducted regularly in the state, many of them could have become eligible for the posts. As pressure mounted on the government, it suspended assistant professor’s exam stating that the same would be held after SET is conducted in the state.

SET was conducted in February and results were announced on May 30. Cancellation of assistant professor’s exam twice in last two years resulted in many candidates crossing the upper age limit. Citing cancellation of exam, aggrieved candidates met government officials requesting

to give them relaxation in maximum age limit. Government accepted their demand stating that this relaxation is only for upcoming assistant professor’s exam.