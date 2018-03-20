Indore: 3 held for rape and killing of teenage girl

Indore: City police on Monday tasted success in solving the rape and murder case of a teenage girl whose body was found in a carton in village Amachandan in Kishanganj police station area, about a fortnight ago, and arrested two men and woman in the case.

According to police, body of Pooja Batham were found in a box in Kishanganj police station area. Additional superintendent of police (Crime) Amerandra Singh said, three accused Anita Vishwakarma (25), foster sister of the deceased girl, her husband Ramprasad Vishwakarma (23), and his brother-in-law Tulsi Vishwakarma (31) were arrested in the case.

“Pooja was the foster sister of Anita and she had been living with her after leaving her parents following a dispute over her love affair. Anita’s husband Ramprasad was not happy as he had to bear extra expenses of Pooja as well,” Singh said.

Frustrated over Pooja’s stay at their home, Ramprasad called his brother-in-law Tulsi Vishwakarma from his village and raped and murdered Pooja while Anita had gone to her foster mother’s, Pooja’s real mother, home.

“The accused raped the girl when she was alone at home and later strangulated her when she tried to call Anita for help. The accused took help of Anita in removing the evidences and dumped the body at an isolated place in Kishanganj police station area,” police said.

Pooja had an affair with a guy, who was sent to jail over the complaint of Pooja’s mother after which she left her house. Police have seized the car, the mobile phone handset of the girl and some clothes from the possession of the accused.