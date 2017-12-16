Indore: 3 held for bid to trick bank out of Rs 95L with fake cheque

Indore: Police arrested three persons including a building contractor for presenting a fake cheque in bank to fraudulently withdraw money on Friday. One of the accused was trying to present a cheque of Rs 95 lakh when he was caught by the bank officials. Police suspect that the arrested persons are associated with a gang which is involved in such crimes across the country.

MIG police station in charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that accused Navneet Singh Bagga of Bhanwarkuan area reached ICICI bank branch at Malvi Parisar to deposit a cheque amounting Rs 95 lakh on Thursday. The name of the payer was is Ms. Herbal Life International India Private Limited. After verification, the bank officials found the cheque was fake and on asking Bagga, explained the bank manager that he was a sand trader and a person named Varun Dubey gave him the cheque to deposit it in the bank. However, smelling a rat the bank officials informed police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Varun was a building contractor and he needed a loan of Rs 3 crore. He contacted his friend Ashutosh for the loan, who introduced Varun to another accused Imran for the loan. Further Irfan took Rs 5 lakh from Varun for sanctioning his loan and gave a blank cheque to Varun. Finally, Bagga tried to deposit the cheque in the bank after putting fake signature and details on it.

Police detained Bagga, Varun and Ashutosh in connection with the case. Accused Irfan is involved in foreign funding and is on the run. It is yet to be investigated that who is the real owner of the cheque and who gave them details of the company the name of which was written on the cheque. Police also came to know that the similar modus operandi of fraud with a company was reported in Mumbai in which the accused managed to steal Rs 4 crore by depositing fake cheque. Similar incident have also been reported in a bank under Palasia area of the city and in Dewas, but the accused could not succeed in withdrawing the money in both the cases.