Indore: 202 students to get degree at IIT Indore convocation
Indore: As many as 202 students would be conferred degree during the fifth convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Indore scheduled to be held on Saturday. Department of space secretary and chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), AS Kiran Kumar will be chief guest at the convocation which will be organised on the institute’s Simrol campus. The function will be presided over by chairman, BoG of IIT Indore.
Students, who completed their respective degree requirements during the period of November 8, 2016 and October 14, 2017, would be awarded degree at the convocation. As per information, as many as 118 students of IIT Indore’s flagship BTech course, including 39 students of computer science engineering, 43 students of electrical engineering and 36 students of mechanical engineering, would be conferred degree. Besides, 22 students of MSc, 25 students of MTech and 37 students of PhD would also be awarded degree certificates. These students will have to attend the full dress rehearsal to be held on the eve of convocation.
“Only the students who participate in the full dress rehearsal on November, will be eligible to receive their degrees in person during the convocation,” a release issued here by IIT Indore reads. After completing four years of studies, BTech students of 2013-17 had left the campus sans degree in May and June.
The institute had given provisional degree to them and asked them to return for original degree when intimated. Nearly five months after they passed out, students have been called by the institute to collect their degree.