Indore: 158 colleges of DAVV without full-time principals  

Indore: As many as 158 private colleges out of 237 under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) are headless chickens. This information came to fore when a question was raised in the State Assembly on the number of colleges with regular principals in institutions of higher learning.

“When we gathered information about the same, we were taken aback. Merely 36 colleges out of 237 under the DAVV were having full time principals whereas about 50 colleges had claimed of initiating process to appoint principals,” vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said.

He said that 43 colleges have appointed principals taking the total to 79. “We have provided the details to the Assembly,” he added. However, the embarrassing figure has prompted the university to get tough on appointment of full-time principals at colleges.

“Till today, we have been focusing merely on appointment of teacher as per Code-28 norms but now we have pulled up our shocks for principal’s recruitment as well,” Dhakad said. The university has associated appointment of principal with affiliation.

It is granting affiliation to the colleges on a condition that they would appoint principals within a month from the date of issuance of affiliation letters else results of their students would be withheld.

“We found this the best way to make colleges appoint principals,” Dhakad said. On the other hand, colleges said that they want to appoint regular but qualified candidates. As per the University Grants Commission norms, a person having minimum 15 years of teaching experience and API (academic performance indictors) score of at least 400 points can be appointed as principal. Besides, the candidate should be a professor as well.

“It is hard to find candidate with such an experience so we often appoint a senior teacher as in-charge principal,” said chairman of a private college wishing anonymity. He also stated that many government colleges are also running without full-time principals. He cited a study conducted by senior educationalist Ramesh Mangal, which revealed that 88% of government UG colleges do not have full-time principals.