Indore: 100 more UG seats MGM to take call in 2019-20 session

Indore: The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has decided not to apply for increasing undergraduate seats this year, thanks to delay in infrastructural development. The college administration had earlier decided to apply for increasing 100 seats for session 2018-19. But now it has decided to apply for the session 2019-20.

The decision has been taken to secure approval of increasing seats from 150 to 250 in MBBS course without any hassle or submitting compliance report and infrastructure development has also been started in the college. According to a medical education-based scheme, the Union government has announced to provide colleges with Rs 1.2 crore grant per seat to develop their infrastructure and equipment, while entrusting the state governments with recruitment in the seats.

Former Dean Dr MK Rathore had decided to apply for the current session i.e. for 2017-18 but the Commissioner of Medical Education Department directed the officials for not applying without developing the infrastructure due to which MCI had put down the applications earlier as well.

“Our infrastructure development project worth Rs 150 crore includes increase of number of beds and works in our associated hospital Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital (MTH). The works have been started but it seems that it will not be completed by the time of applying in next year,” building officer in MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Dixit also informed that “We are developing four lecture halls with a capacity of 250 people and another one with 300 audience capacity in Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. Our main concern has been the library, as the Medical Council of India repeatedly had pointed at the lack of space in the facility. We are developing a library on 4,000 square feet area, which will have almost all the medical journals and e-books to facilitate students.”

Medical college requires about 1000 beds at its hospitals to be eligible for 250 UG MBBS seats. Therefore, the college will add 300 beds of MTH with 750 beds of MY Hospital to achieve the target. “We have cancelled admission on 250 seats for two sessions and will start intake on the seats by 2019. A team of Medical Council of India will inspect the infrastructure and head count before giving nod to accept admission in the seats,” Dixit said.