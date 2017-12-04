Indore: 10 with 16 firearms arrested, 7 live cartridges recovered

Indore: Crime Branch on Sunday arrested 10 persons from different parts of the city and recovered 16 firearms and live cartridges from them. The police also arrested a supplier of firearms. DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the team was constituted with an aim to nab those persons who are keeping firearms and other weapons illegally. The team received information on Sunday that the firearm suppliers, who were earlier arrested by the police, have once again started their business after getting bail from the court.

The Crime branch team has been monitoring their activities when it received a tip-off that one Tersingh Sikligar of Dhar is roaming in Juni Indore area to deliver firearms to someone. The team along with Juni Indore police started searching for the accused and nabbed him from near Tower Chouraha.

During search, a country-made pistol, a revolver, a pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. The accused was involved in making and supplying firearms in the city and was earlier arrested by the police. He was also an accused in a murder case in Pithampur and was sentenced to three years imprisonment in 2008.

During sustained questioning, the accused admitted that he sold firearms in the city. Following the lead given by him, the crime branch arrested Sonu alias Sunil of Lebad (Dhar) and Lalsingh of Hatod from Manikbagh Bridge. A revolver and live cartridge were recovered from Lalsing while two firearms and a live cartridge were recovered from Sonu. Lalsingh was an accused in a murder case in Pithampur and was sentenced to life but he got bail from upper court.

Following another lead given by Tersingh, the Crime branch and Rau police arrested Sadiq of Shramik Colony and Mohsin, Bablu Thakur and Akash Yadav of Rau. The Police also recovered a pistol, a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from Sadiq, who has some criminal cases registered against him and was holding illegal firearm to threaten people. Two firearms were also recovered from Mohsin and a county made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from Akash.

In another action, the crime branch and Khajrana police nabbed Mohammad Iqbal of Khajrana and recovered two illegal firearms and two live cartridges from him. Another accused Suraj Bhadoriya was also arrested from Kulkarni Ka Bhatta area by Pardeshipura police and Crime branch and recovered a pistol and a live cartridge from him.

The Crime branch along with Dwarkapuri police station team also arrested Rajat Yadav of Shradhhapuri Colony and recovered a pistol and a live cartridge from him. Accused Rajat was earlier arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in loot, stabbing and assault case.