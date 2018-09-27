Indore: 10 flights hit due To low visibility

For the second day in a row, low visibility at the airport in the wee hours threw flight schedules out of gear. On Wedensday as much as 10 flight operations were hit. Dense smog/fog had enveloped the airport area which reduced the visibility and made things difficult for the pilots. This delayed operations by 1 to 2 hours.

Indore-Bengaluru Indigo flight was the first “casualty”. The scheduled take off time is 4.30 am but was delayed till 6.30 am. Around the same time, a flight from Hyderabad lands here. But owing to the low visibility, it was not allowed to take-off from there. Later, it took off at 7 am and landed here at 8 am. Indigo’s New Delhi-Indore flight landed at the city airport 1.15 hours behind the scheduled time. The 6.55 am flight finally touched down here a t 8.15 am.

The affected flights

* Jet Airways Indore-New Delhi flight: Actual departure 5.55 am, took-off at 7 am

* Indigo’s Bengaluru-Indore flight: Was to land here at 7.10 am. Touched down at 8 am.

* Jet Airways’s New Delhi-Indore flight: Landed here at 8.05 am, while its scheduled arrival time is 7.50 am.

* Jet Airways’ Jodhpur-Indore flight was also delayed.

* Indigo’s Indore-Raipur flight: Took off at 8.50 am… scheduled departure time of 7.40 am.

* Indore-Ahmedabad Jet Airways flight: Left at 10 am.. scheduled departure time 8.00 am.

MS Alawa, officiating airport director informed that low visibility caused some minor delay of the flights, but no flight was diverted or instructed to take rounds in the sky.