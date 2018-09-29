Indore: 1 killed, 26 hurt after bus-milk van collide

A man was killed while 26 passengers, including 13 women were injured after a passenger bus and Sanchi Milk Supply vehicle collided head-on on Khandwa Road on Friday. The impact of the collision threw traffic out of gear for some time. The incident took place near Gawalu village under Simrol police station jurisdiction around 9 am. A passenger bus heading towards Khandwa collided with Sanchi vehicle. The collision was so intense that the front portion of both the vehicles were damaged.

The deceased has been identified as Nandram Gurjar, 55 year, a resident of Haraswada village in Khandwa district. He was sitting in the milk vehicle and died after he was stuck in the vehicle while driver of the vehicle and a youth were critically injured in the accident.

The bus passengers, including women were also injured after the bus turned turtle. Six persons are critically injured and they are undergoing treatment in MY hospital.

Simrol police station in-charge RK Nain said son after the incident, the dhaba owner and his employees along with villagers gathered there and they managed to remove bus and milk vehicle from the road with the help of JCB. Choral police post in-charge ASI Ramkuram Singh and other policemen also reached there and helped in rescuing the injured passengers. Later, they were rushed to MY hospital, civil hospital of Mhow and some injured were taken to Barwah with the help of five ambulances.

Vehicles on the route had to stop for a around 30 minutes. Later, the police reached the spot and brought traffic under control. Preliminary investigation revealed that the bus driver was recklessly driving the vehicle due to which the accident happened. ASI Ramkumar Singh said around 26 persons were injured in the accident. The driver of the bus fled the spot. Most of the injured are resident of Khandwa district.

Villagers helped the police

Villagers played a major role in helping the authorities. Babuji Dhaba owner with the help of his JCB managed to remove the vehicle from the road to resume the traffic while villagers from Gawalu, Choral and Surtipura also reached there to rescue the injured and rush them to the hospital. The villagers named Gajendra Pawar, Ashok Pawar, Rajat Koushal, Sunil Koushal, Radheshyam, Babulal, Santosh Hazari, Rahul Bhalse, Sudama Hazari, Sumer Osari, Anil Bhabhar, Sanjay Kushwah, Dharasingh Makwana, Ashok Yadav and Champu Kushwah played importent role to save the injured.