IndiGo, Air India ban TDP MP Diwakar Reddy from their flights

Mumbai : IndiGo and Air India on Thursday barred TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy from its flights following his alleged unruly behaviour at the Visakhapatnam airport after being denied boarding as he had reached late.

Telugu Desam Party’s J C Diwakar Reddy was scheduled to fly IndiGo’s flight 6E-608, which departs from Visakhapatnam at 8.10 am, to Hyderabad. But he reached just 28 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to the airline.

As per norms laid out by the aviation regulator, airlines close check-in counters for all domestic fights 45 minutes prior to departure.

The MP was later accommodated on the same flight. Later, the airline, however, said it would not permit him on its flights. IndiGo will not allow Reddy on its flights, a top airline official said.

Reddy — who had allegedly vandalised the Air India office at Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada last year after he missed his flight — got into a verbal spat with the ground staff and threw a printer kept at the airline’s counter after he was informed that boarding for his flight had closed.

TV channels showed CCTV visuals of him allegedly pushing an IndiGo employee. The airline maintained that any untoward conduct which compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff is a serious concern.

In March, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was banned by several airlines after he had abused an Air India manager R Sukumar.