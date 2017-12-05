India’s premium crafts on display in Bhopal Haat

Bhopal: Pashmina shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, Nehru jacket from Himachal Pradesh, traditional coat of Uttarakhand, zardosi work of Agra, table lamps with leather cover from Aandhra Pradesh are on display at Gandhi Shilp Bazaar in Bhopal Haat. The fair began from December 1.

Sponsored by union textile ministry, the 10-day exhibition-cum-sale comprising 101 shops set up by artisans from different parts of the country is being organised by Shatabdi Craft and Social Welfare Society.

On display are pashmina shawls with thread embroidery whose price from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh. And that of Nehru jackets ranges from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500.

Gauhar Rashid, an artisan from Srinagar, said, “Most of our woollen collection is for women. Besides shawls, we also have pashmina suits and stoles in Kani design, which cost from Rs 450 to Rs 10,000. We also have woollen and raw silk sari in aari work and its cost ranges from Rs 2,000 to 1200.”

According to Rashid, Pashmina wool of Kashmir is obtained from special sheep, which is expensive. “But customers who know their worth buy them,” Rashid told Free Press.

Another artisan of Srinagar Bashir said, “We are participating in expo for the first time. We brought here woollens and embroidered leather jackets, coats, overcoats and caps for male and female buyers. They cost from Rs 100 to Rs 35,000. Besides, we also have ladies’ purses with silk thread hook.”

Pawan Kumar, an artisan from Himachal Pradesh, has brought jackets, coats and caps for male and female buyers. They are made of local sheep wool whose price starts from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000. Kumar said, “Nehru jackets are in demand by male and female buyers. The jacket is also available in reversible pattern,” he said.

The traditional woollen coat of Uttarakhand is also available in expo. The speciality of the coat is that it is made of sheep wool – Marino. It is in huge demand by foreigners. Generally, shepherd wear traditional coat in Uttarakhand. Its woollen shawls, sweaters, jackets, mufflers and cardigans for male and female buyers are priced between Rs 950 to Rs 2,000.

Besides woollen, women’s party wear like tops, kurtis, skirts, poncho in ‘poot’ embroidery and purses in pearl and zardosi work of Agra and table lamps with leather cover from Aandhra Pradesh are also attracting visitors. The cost of the party wear varies from Rs 300 to Rs 2500 while the cost of purse is from Rs 200 to Rs 600. The price of the table lamps ranges from Rs 300 to 2000.

A wide variety of cotton and silk garments especially suits, saris, palazos, skirts, Anarkali suits, stoles in Bagh print of Dhar and Bandhej print of Jodhpur, salwar and kurti in Gujarati pattern are available in fair.

The cotton wall hanging of Solapur, Maharashtra and oxidised jewellery of Ahmedabad are also on display in exhibition, which will remain open for visitors till December 10 from 12 noon to 10 pm.