Indians are so good at mathematics and physics: Hawking

New Delhi : It was January 2001 when British physicist Stephen Hawking came to India for the first time, later describing the 16-day long tour as “magnificent”. In the first leg of the tour in Mumbai, Hawking addressed an international physics seminar at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

He was felicitated with the first “Sarojini Damodaran Fellowship” during the “Strings 2001” conference.

Hawking delivered several lectures during the five-day seminar, including one titled “The Universe in a Nutshell,” Quartz reported on Wednesday. Later, Hawking took a city tour in a specially designed vehicle from Mahindra & Mahindra that accommodated his wheelchair.

The physicist also celebrated his 59th birthday at the Oberoi Towers hotel where he stayed.

Hailed as one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein, Professor Stephen Hawking never won a Nobel Prize.

This is because his theories about the Black Hole and the Big Bang – though accepted in theoretical physics – were never verified.

The Nobel Foundation excludes posthumous nominees.–IANS