Indian Academy of Management Conference held at IIM-Indore

Indore: The 5th biennial Indian Academy of Management Conference-2017 concluded here at Indian Institute of Management-Indore on a high note, on Wednesday. The conference witnessed over 180 paper presentations, workshops and round-table discussions including Leadership, Values and Ethics: Indian Insights.

While addressing the workshop on ‘Common shortcomings in manuscript submitted to management journals,’ Prof Arup Varma, former president and co-founder of INDAM from Loyola University, Chicago said, “Very often we see students directly submitting their term papers to the journal. Basic writing style/presentation should be done according to the journal guidelines. Moreover, never send a paper to any journal without having two or three colleagues read it.”

He concluded with the idea, “No matter whatever criticisms we hear about Indian manuscripts, we are doing good. We just need to overcome some aspects of academic writing that we usually ignore but that is the most significant part of your writing.” Meanwhile, Prof Naresh Khatri, ex-vice president and incoming President, INDAM from University of Missouri, USA gave tips to participants on improving academic writing skills and laid emphasis on experience and learning.

A round table discussion on the theme ‘Leadership, Values and Ethics: Indian Insights’ with the panelists Prof B Mahadevan, Vice-Chancellor, Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Prof Dharm PS Bhawuk, Shidler College of Business, USA and Prof ES Srinivas, XLRI (Jamshedpur). Later, a professional development workshop on Panchatantra was conducted by Prof N Ravichandran, who said, “Learning takes place when you can touch the heart and kind of the learner. Storytelling is one of the best ways of teaching and communicating ideas’, he said.