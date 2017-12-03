India in depths of despair, note ban cost us Rs 1.5 lakh crore: Manmohan

Surat : Former UPA prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said here on Saturday that the BJP government’s economic policies had taken India into the depths of despair with demonetisation alone costing the economy Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“The GDP growth rate in the first quarter fell by to 5.7 per cent and even if growth reaches 6.7 per cent in 2017-18, it is still less than the UPA government’s 10-year average of 10.6 per cent,” he added.

The former prime minis-ter who talked to businessmen, professionals and media as part of campaigning for Congress said China was a direct beneficiary from this hit to the Indian economy. “In the first half of 2016-17, India’s imports from China have scaled an unprecedented high. After demonetisation, GST has unleashed a sort of tax terrorism on the business communities,” he added.

Dr Singh pointed out that none of the objectives of demonetisation had been met by the measure undertaken by the Modi government whether it was curbing counterfeit currency, rooting out black money or demonetisation.

“In fact, this move ended up converting black money to white while the poor found themselves in a miserable state due to it,” he said.

Terming November 8 as a black day for Indian democracy and for the economy of the country, Dr Singh said that while he appreciated Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to the cause of rooting out black money, demonetisation has only ended up converting black money into white. “I am sad for the more than 100 people who lost their lives while standing in winding queues due to this step of the NDA government,” he stated.

‘No competition with PM Modi on ‘humble background’

Surat: Congress leader Manmohan Singh said he does not want people to take pity on his humble background as he is not in competition with his successor PM Narendra Modi over this. “I don’t want the country to take pity on the basis of my humble background. I do not think I would like to enter in any competition with Prime Minister Modiji on this particular matter,” he said.