India doesn’t need 5 different GST slabs but one tax: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhinagar : Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi attributed changes in GST to public and Congress pressure on the Centre but made it clear that structural changes were imperative and that his party would continue its stir until this comes about. ”India does not need five different GST slabs but one tax. GST needs structural changes,” he added.

Gandhi who commenced his three-day tour of north Gujarat from Chiloda near here, on the last leg of his Gujarat Navsarjan yatra on Saturday said that it was good that under relentless public and Congress pressure, the Centre has relented and brought down the tax bracket from 28 to 18 per cent on many items. But that is not enough. Our stir will not stop. This is not for basic changes.”

Before embarking on the last leg of his ”Navsarjan yatra” the Congress vice-president paid a visit to Akshardham temple here and paid his obeisance.14

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the silver jubilee function of the temple on November 2. Gandhi is likely to visit six temples in the course of his three-day tour including the famous Ambaji temple.

The present tour of Rahul Gandhi is expected to cover 32 Vidhan Sabha constituencies and will be the fourth and final leg. He has already covered Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat regions in 3-day tours earlier in his own free-wheeling style as he talks to a cross-section of society, holds meetings and occasional rallies, eating at wayside places and fraternises with the locals. He has been receiving a good response to far.