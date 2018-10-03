Free Press Journal
India-bound Volkswagen T-Cross To Debut In October

— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 03, 2018 01:55 pm
Volkswagen’s much anticipated compact SUV, the T-Cross, is finally ready to see the light of day. The T-Cross, which was born as a drop-top concept in the form of the T-Cross Breeze at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, is expected to have three versions in total – Euro-spec, Brazil-spec and China-spec. All three versions are likely to make their debuts simultaneously later this month.

Volkswagen T-Cross Boot Space Officially Revealed

The Euro-spec T-Cross has already been teased plenty of times in the past few months. It will be shorter than the Brazil-spec SUV. The T-Cross for Europe is based on the new Polo (yet to be launched here), while the one for Brazil and other South American countries is based on the Virtus (next-gen Vento/Polo sedan).


Sixth-gen Volkswagen Polo Volkswagen Virtus
Sixth-gen Polo Volkswagen Virtus 

Both the new-gen Polo and the Virtus are underpinned by the same MQB A0 platform. However, the two cars have different wheelbases, just like the current generation hatch and sedan sold in India. The China-spec SUV is expected to be identical to the Brazil-T-Cross in terms of size. However, it will be slightly redesigned to suit Chinese tastes.

Volkswagen T-Cross (Euro-spec)

Volkswagen is likely to introduce the T-Cross in India in the second half of 2020. This should coincide with the launch of Skoda’s made-for-India SUV. Both these SUVs are part of Volkswagen Group India 2.0 business plan. They will go up against the segment bestseller, the Hyundai Creta. Like the model for Latin American markets, expect the India-spec SUV to be larger than the Euro-spec model.

