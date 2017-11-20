India approves visa for 33 Pak children of Bohra community

New Delhi: India has approved visa for 33 Pakistani children of the Bohra community, who have been invited by their spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to Mumbai, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.

“We have approved visa for 33 Bohra children from Pakistan who have been invited by the community’s spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai. @IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj tweeted.

The Bohra community is scattered across the globe and its spiritual leader is based in Mumbai.

Swaraj also tweeted that another Pakistani named Muzamil has also been granted visa for his heart surgery.