Inaccurate depiction of map at Trudeau event: India takes up matter with Canada

New Delhi : Canada has conveyed to India that presence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an event here last month where the Indian map was “inaccurately” depicted, did not reflect its endorsement.

Trudeau had attended a conclave of Young Change Makers here on February 24 where the map was reportedly shown incorrectly.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India had taken up the matter with Canada. “We had taken up the matter with the Canadian side,” he said during a media briefing.

Kumar said the Indian side was informed that the inaccurate depiction of the map happened at the conclave which was attended by the Canadian prime minister.

He said the Canadian government has conveyed to India that the event was organised by a third party and the map and its backdrop were an artiste’s creation.

“We have been told that they do not imply endorsement or acceptance by the government of Canada,” he said.–PTI