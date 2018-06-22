In UPs Mahoba, cops asks 30-day leave to ‘expand family’

Mahoba: We all have different reasons to take a leave of absence from job. While some apply for leave to go on vacation, some need it due to some medical emergency or family issues.

But this cop from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district has mentioned an unusual reason while applying for leave. Som Singh, a police constable in the Mahoba town police station has applied for a 30-day leave to ‘expand his family’.

Considering Singh’s plea, the Inspector granted him 45-day leave with effect from June 23.