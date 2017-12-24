IMC seals showrooms of Mercedes, Jaguar for tax evasion

Operators attempt to prevent action using their high profile connections but could open showrooms only after paying Rs 25 lakh due property tax in evening

Indore : In a major crackdown, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Saturday sealed showrooms of big names in car industry including Mercedes, Jaguar and Land Rover for defaulting in property tax.

Operators of the showrooms reportedly tried to prevent the action using their high connections but to no avail. A stubborn municipal commissioner Manish Singh did not listen to anybody and got the showrooms sealed. The sealed opened only when the tax was paid.

Many expensive car companies including Mercedes, Jaguar and Land Rover run their showrooms and service centres from Mangal compound which is owned by Ramesh Mangal, Rajesh Mangal, Meenakshi Mangal and Shivani Mangal.

Even their godowns were located in the compound. Property tax for these facilities were not paid for past two years. As per en estimate, an amount of Rs 25 lakh was due on the showroom operators.

In March-2017, the IMC had dashed off a letter to the showroom operators asking them to pay the tax else action would be taken against them.

The notice fell on deaf ears. The IMC sent a final notice to the showroom operators as clear the dues but to no avail.

On Saturday, a team of IMC led by assistant revenue officer Rajesh Parmar reached the compound and sealed it.

HUGE EFFORTS IN VAIN

Before sealing their showrooms, Parmar advised the defaulters to clear the dues immediately else the establishments will be sealed. Instead of going by his advice, the showrooms operators reportedly used their connections to prevent IMC action. Singh was reportedly contacted over phone for calling back IMC team but he instead directed Parmar to go ahead with the sealing drive. The seal were later opened in the evening after the showroom operators paid the pending tax.