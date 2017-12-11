IIM Indore launches virtual programmes for executives

Indore: Indian Institute of Management-Indore has launched two virtual learning programmes for executives – one in Investment Banking and another in Finance.Indian Institute of Management-Indore has launched two virtual learning programmes for executives – one in Investment Banking and another in Finance.The courses titled as Post-Graduate Certificate Programme in Finance (PGCPF) and Post-Graduate Certificate Programme in Investment Banking (PGCPIB) are for graduates or post-graduates with at least two years of work experience.

However, the institute said that freshers can also apply.The PGCPIB is designed to offer required knowledge for professional to handle various aspects of investment banking roles and responsibilities including asset management, security valuation, like stocks, bonds and other derivative instruments to meet specified investment goals for the benefit of investors.

The programme provides real time knowledge and skills parenting to Investment Banking. In short, the programme will enable participants in taking informed and effective decision in the areas of Mergers & Acquisitions, IPO’s, Valuation, Bond trading portfolio advisory services etc and hands-on knowledge and skills to become a successful investment banker.“By undertaking this course one can gain in-depth knowledge on concepts and real life application of finance which are covered along with practical case studies.

The flexible design of the programme will help both full time students and working professionals to pursue the programme successfully,” a release by IIM Indore said.The objective of the programme is to educate the participants who are aspired to join the investment management field with or without prior exposure. The programme is structured in such a way that the participants from other streams can acquire essential knowledge to become an investment management expert. The PGCPF provides customise, comprehensive and rigorous programme to prepare future banking and finance professionals. “This programme not only provides participants the knowledge of operational aspects of banking and finance but also helps in building managerial and technical skills,” the IIM Indore said.

The programme offers a blend of Global Prospective in Banking & Finance with hands on experience in practical aspects of the financial markets. Besides that, the programme supplements with the background of Indian economic environment and also offers the exposure to other functional areas of management.This programme is a judicious mix of quantitative techniques and qualitative perspectives of financial management. It is designed to benefit executives who have recently taken on, or are being groomed to take on, significant managerial responsibilities in future.

The programme would draw upon the work experience of such executives and provide additional knowledge and skills, to make them effective managers.PGCPIB consists of around 150 hours of delivery of course using information technology, while PGCPF consists of around 200 hours of course delivery. In order to supplement the learning through technology platform, there will also be on-campus orientation module of five days’ duration.

Programme delivery Lectures will be delivered through broadband-based technology involving 2-way audio and video communication. Participants will be provided virtual access to reading materials, FAQs and other course related literature for each course and also a provision to interact with the concerned faculty through e-mails or electronic chatting. Classes will be held in evening at weekends.