IIM Indore eyes place among top 5 B-schools in country

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore has set a target of breaking into the top five B-schools of the country in the next five years. “IIM Indore ranked No 10 for the last two years consecutively in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Our goal should be to break into the top five in the next five years,” IIM Indore director Rishikesha T Krishnan said while addressing a function organised on the institute

campus for Independence Day celebration.

Krishnan mentioned about the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement at the Institute, where the IIM Indore community took a pledge to make the next five years a period of intense effort to address several important challenges that they face. He urged to think hard and resolve how each person can individually make a substantive difference to the country in the next few years. “The best place is to start is in our own ‘karmabhoomi’. What this means is that we should individually resolve to do the best we can in every task we undertake. Excellence should be our objective,” he said.

Encouraging the gathering to inculcate excellence in self, Professor Krishnan said that making the best use of these resources implies different things to different groups within IIM Indore. “For faculty, this means striving for excellence in research, teaching, training, outreach and administration. For staff, this means excellence in every operational task whether it is in the hostel, estate, an academic programme, or administrative or support function. For students, this means no compromise on academics, sports, external contests, research, or any other activity undertaken,” he said. He advised the gathering to utilize knowledge not only for their own benefit but for the benefit of the community and society.

He also encouraged everyone not to discriminate against others and not allow others to discriminate based on caste, language, region, religion, gender, disability or sexual orientation. Discussing about what leads to longevity and happiness, he said, ‘We might think the answer is related

to name, fame or money. But the critical finding of this study is that an important predictor of longevity and happiness is the ability to

build and sustain strong relationships with people particularly when you are young.”

Expressing his concern about increasing trend to communicate with others electronically rather than face-to-face, he said: “We need to resolve and invest more of our time in building stronger relationships with people around us.” He asked students to put in their best effort to achieve

excellence in all they do; share their knowledge and expertise with others; reach out proactively to the society around them; and invest more time in building relationships with others so as to build an India that fulfils the dreams of our founding fathers.