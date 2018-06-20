Igniting Your Engine

In 1859, a French tight-rope walker named Charles Blondin ran a small advertisement in the New York Times stating that on a particular he would cross the Niagara Falls on a tight rope. In case, you have not visited the Niagara Falls it may be hard to appreciate the enormity of Blondin’s venture. The Niagara Falls are 1100 feet across, which is nearly four football fields in length. The falls are 167 feet high. It carries 42 million gallons of water rushing over the Falls every minute.

When you watch the Falls from the nearest point it is really awe-inspiring. Nearly 5000 people assembled to watch the event. Most of them thought that they were about to watch a suicide! Before he began his crossing, he asked, “How many of you believe that I can cross the Falls?” None raised their hands. He then climbed the rope and to everyone’s amazement he crossed with enthusiasm.

His next question was, “How many of you believe that I can cross the Falls with a wheelbarrow?”

None responded. He crossed the Falls with a wheelbarrow.

He then asked, “How many of you believe that I can cross the Falls on stilts?”

None responded. To their astonishment, he crossed the Falls on stilts. His next question was, “How many of you believe that I can cross the Falls blindfolded?”

Well, this was a little too much to believe. But he crossed the Falls blindfolded. The crowd went crazy. When the cheering and applause died down he asked, “How many of you believe that I can cross the Falls carrying someone on my back?”

This time the crowd applauded so loudly that it almost silenced the Falls. There was one man who did believe that Charles Blondin could safely cross the Falls with someone on his back. He was Blondin’s best friend.He jumped onto Blondin’s back and because the only man in history who crossed the Niagara Falls on the back of a tightrope walker.

The point is that unless you have faith in yourself and others, you cannot pursue a worthwhile goal regardless of how impossible it may appear to be.A single switch hidden in your heart can instantly ignite the powerful engine waiting to be started. If you don’t ignite it, the engine will go back to the creator, unused; brand-new and untested!