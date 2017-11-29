IFFI ends on a colourful note

Big B honoured with Indian Film Personality of the Year Award Marathi film ‘Kshitij – A Horizon’ gets the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal…

Panaji:The 9-day-long International Film Festival of India 2017 concluded on Tuesday in a colourful closing ceremony held at Goa.

The theme of this year’s IFFI was ‘Connecting the World through Stories’ Various prestigious awards including Golden Peacock, Silver Peacock, Life Time Achievement Award and Indian Personality of the Year Award were conferred during the star-studded ceremony.

French movie ‘120 Beats per Minute’, directed by Robin Campillo bagged the award for Best Film in IFFI 2017. The award came with the Golden Peacock trophy, certificate and a cash prize amount of Rs. 40 lakh shared between the Director and the Producer equally. Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, for his role in 120 Beats per Minute bagged the best actor award, picking up the Silver Peacock, while Parvathy Thiruvothu Kottuvata was awarded the Best Actress award for the Malayalam film ‘Take Off,’ which also won the Special Jury award.

The Best Director award was given to Vivian Qu for the film ‘Angels Wear White’, who bagged the Silver Peacock Trophy and cash prize of Rs. 15 lakh.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2017 for his contribution to Indian Cinema. The ICFT -UNESCO Gandhi Medal was awarded to Marathi Movie ‘Kshitij- A Horizon’, directed by filmmaker Manouj Kadaamh.

This award, instituted by the International Council for Film & Television, Paris and UNESCO is given to a film that portrays the Gandhian values of peace and harmony. The film is set on the life of Vacchi, 12-year-old daughter of a sugarcane field labourer, who overcomes various challenges to pursue her education. Acclaimed Canadian filmmaker, Atom Egoyan was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony.