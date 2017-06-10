If rent is above Rs 1.20 lakh annually, pay 20% tax to govt

New Delhi : The Government on Friday made it mandatory for anyone paying rent of more than Rs 1.20 lakh per annum to deduct 20% as Tax Deducted at Sources (TDS) and deposit it with the government within 30 days.

The Income-Tax Act says “rent” means any payment, by whatever name called, under any lease, sub-lease, tenancy or any other agreement for the use of land or building, including factory building, together with furniture, fittings and the land appurtenant.

A gazette notification by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) makes it clear that the deductor can not keep the money so collected under Section 194-1B of the Income-Tact Act with himself or the company.

The Income Tax (13th Amendment) Rules, 2017, issued through the notification, require the deductor not only to deposit the TDS money with the government, but also furnish a certificate of doing so to the payee in Form 16C within 15 days of furnishing the challan-cum-statement.

It further says the certificate shall be issued not by the deductor on his own but by generating and downloading the deduction details from the Income Tax Department’s portal. The rules also require the deductor to furnish details of the deduction to the I-T Department electronically.

Though the rules do not state what happens to those continuing not to make any deduction from the rent, the CBDT sources said such persons shall not be allowed deduction of rent in their I-T returns.