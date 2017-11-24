IC 814 Kandahar Hijacking case: SC dismisses bail plea filed by accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the bail application filed by the accused in the IC 814 Kandahar Hijacking case, Abdul Latifa Adam Momin.

A division bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and comprising Justice Naveen Sinha, refused to grant bail to accused Momin, after finding no merit in his plea, reports ANI.

IC 814, an Indian Airlines Airbus A300 en route from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India was hijacked on Friday, December 24, 1999, shortly after it entered Indian airspace. Harkat-ul-Mujahideen was accused of the hijacking.