IB recruitment 2018: Hiring for 1,054 security assistant posts begins at mha.gov.in; check how to apply

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs released an official notification asking interested candidates to apply for 1,054 Security Assistant/Executive posts. If get selected, candidates will be appointed in Subsidiary Intelligence Bureaux, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and will be paid Rs 5,200 to 20,000 with Grade Pay of Rs. 2000 (PB-1). Candidate can apply on MHA’s website, mha.gov.in or NCS portal ncs.gov.in with last date to apply is November 19.

Here’s how to apply for IB recruitment

Step 1: Visit official websites, mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Online applications for the posts of security assistant in IB link

Step 3: Use valid email ID while doing registrations

Step 4: In the first part, fill personal, academic and other particular details while in part 2, fill payment of exam fee part, if applicable

Step 5: Candidates are asked to submit only one application and submit

Below are few things candidates should know before applying:

Educational qualities and age limit

Candidate should be Class 10 pass from recognised board, and age candidate shouldn’t be more than 27 years. SC/ST candidates will get relaxation of 5 years and OBC candidate 3 years age relaxation.

Selection process

Selection of candidate will be done on the basis of written exam.