iaf grumbles on government push for Tejas

battle on the ground for supremacy in the sky

New Delhi : The Indian Air Force (IAF) is in conflict with the government’s decision to go for TEJAS, the indigenously produc- ed light-combat single engine fighter, instead of buying fighters from foreign suppliers.

Resenting the government’s order, IAF is understood to have conveyed to the defence minister that TEJAS are not enough to protect the Indian skies as they are far behind competitors like the JAS 39 Gripen manufactured by the Swedish firm Saab and US-made F-16 of Lockheed Martin.

Though IAF reluctantly ordered 123 TEJAS fighters, but it is insisting on buying better single-engine fighters from abroad to make up the huge shortfall in the fighter strength.

The IAF recently made a presentation to the government and brought on board National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to appreciate that TEJAS alone can’t meet India’s requirements. The presentation showed that the TEJAS endurance in combat is just about 59 minutes as against 3 hours of Gripen and nearly 4 hours of F-16. Also, TEJAS can carry a pay-load of just three tonnes as against Gripen’s capacity of six tonnes and F-16 seven tonnes. In other words, the IAF underlined that for destroying the targets that need 36 bombs will require six TEJAS as against just three Gripen or F-16.