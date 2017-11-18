I-T searches at Jayalalithaa’s bungalow

Chennai : Income Tax Department sleuths on Friday night entered Veda Nilayam, the imposing bungalow of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Poes In Chennai, to conduct searches. The sleuths had earlier this week completed a marathon five day searches at 187 locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Bengaluru, predominantly targeting properties of V K Sasikala, jailed former aide of Jayalalithaa, and her family members suspecting massive tax evasion through shell companies.

The I-T officials had detected tax evasion for an income to the tune of Rs 1,430 criteria. Sources said the searches at Poes Garden were conducted after obtaining a court order as no one is staying there. Jayalalithaa did not leave behind a will.