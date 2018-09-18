Hyundai Santro 2018 to launch on October 23

The much anticipated Hyundai AH2 hatchback, which is expected to reboot the ‘Santro’ nameplate in India, will be launched on 23 October, 2018. The new hatchback will be powered by a petrol engine with an optional, indigenously-developed 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission), which will be a first for a Hyundai.

Hyundai has been running a naming contest called ‘Naamkaran’ for the AH2 (codename) hatchback and the final name is set to be revealed next month, closer to its launch. However, the majority of the votes have been in favour of the ‘Santro’, so there’s a fair chance that the upcoming Hyundai hatchback will revive the name of the carmaker’s popular hatchback which was discontinued in 2015.

Like the original Santro, which was Hyundai’s first ever car for the Indian market, its spiritual successor will also feature tall boy design. A tallboy design makes getting in and out of the cabin much easier when compared to a relatively low-set vehicle. The upcoming hatchback is likely to be based on Hyundai’s latest Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy as one of the test mules that was spied earlier hinted the presence of the carmaker’s latest evolution of the ‘cascading’ grille up front.

The AH2 is expected to be feature-rich like its siblings such as the Grand i10 and the Elite i20. Its equipment list is likely to boast of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera, electronically adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), among others. While the previous Santro Xing was offered with anti-lock brakes (ABS), the upcoming model is expected to come with standard dual-front airbags along with ABS with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) to conform with upcoming safety norms set to be implemented in the country.

The new Santro is expected to be priced from around Rs 3.5 lakh and is set to up against hatchbacks like the Tata Tiago, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the upcoming WagonR.