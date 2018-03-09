Hyderabad: Two Class 10 girls commits suicide by jumping off 8th floor
Hyderabad: Two girls, studying in the tenth standard, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise residential apartment here, police said today.
The incident occurred last night at LB Nagar and a suicide note, purportedly written by one of them, was found at her residence, they said.
Asked if there was any suicide pact, police said the matter is under investigation.
